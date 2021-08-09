1st day of school smooth sailing for Rose Warren Elementary students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 300,000 students were back in the classroom in Clark County Monday, and it went without any major issues.

Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara toured several schools, including Rose Warren Elementary School near Alta and Torrey Pines. Principal Stephanie Auclair says parents were excited to bring the kids back, and the school didn’t have any issues with masks.

“The challenge was making sure that the kids arrive on campus safely and that the parents understand our protocols, and that it is a district protocol, and that every school is trying to enforce it,” Auclair told 8 News Now.

CCSD is asking parents to monitor their kids for COVID symptoms. Here is the procedure if there is a COVID case:

Parents need to contact their school nurse, who will refer them to one of six testing sites at local schools.

Quarantine is being handled on a case-by-case basis, with assistance from the health district.

Parents will get a personal call if their child was exposed.

If a student is vaccinated, that can speed up the quarantine process.