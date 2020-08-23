Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
UFC to LVMPD: Fighter transitions from the octagon to patrolling the streets of Las Vegas
Video
Top Stories
LIST: March Madness events and deals across the Las Vegas valley
Henderson Police ask for public’s help in finding elderly woman with Alzheimer’s
School officials stress safety on the roads, in buses as students return to classrooms
Video
CCSD students, families gear up for return to classroom Monday
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, February 26th
Video
Top Stories
Wind and temp roller coaster to end February
Video
Top Stories
Feeling like February again
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, February 24th
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, February 23rd
Video
Feeling like spring today
Video
Sports
Sports
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
UFC to LVMPD: Fighter transitions from the octagon to patrolling the streets of Las Vegas
Video
Top Stories
LIST: March Madness events and deals across the Las Vegas valley
Knights get ready to welcome fans Monday against Minnesota
Silver Knights sweep series over Gulls 4-2; stay undefeated at home
Video
Knights beat Ducks 3-2 in OT, Fleury gets 100th win in Vegas
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
The new MDX has arrived at Findlay Acura
Video
Top Stories
Discussing back to school liability during COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Disinfection & protection with Maid Brigade
Video
Amazing products for the mom on the go
Video
Taking a stroll down memory lane with Sin City Chronicles
Video
A new approach to lose weight with Fast Fit
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Back To School
CCSD Return to School: What you need to know
Video
CCSD students, families gear up for return to classroom Monday
Video
Local doctors provide tips on helping prepare kids as they return to classrooms Monday
Video
Doctor gives advice for children heading back to in-person learning
Video
Jara says there’s as plan for older students to return to school, no details released
Video
More Back To School Headlines
CCSD teachers continue adapting to distance learning, unexpected challenges
Video
Outreach continues as thousands of CCSD students still need internet, devices
Video
2nd day of distance learning goes smoother, but families are still trying to adapt
Video
CCSD issues guidance for recording classes as parents continue adjusting to distance learning
Video
Teachers react to first day of school and virtual learning
Video
Spring Valley High School had ‘plan b’ in place to deal with Canvas issues; students say it felt like a ‘normal first day of school’
Video
Nevada State College at 75% online instruction as classes begin
Video
Lunchtime! Everyone’s favorite school hour just became your problem
BACK TO SCHOOL: CCSD Digital Family Guide for 2020-2021 school year, direct link here
CCSD Police to enforce school zones, rules during distance education
Video
Back To School
CCSD students, families gear up for return to classroom Monday
Video
Local doctors provide tips on helping prepare kids as they return to classrooms Monday
Video
CCSD Superintendent Jara responds to concerns as students prepare to return to classroom
Video
CCSD Return to School: What you need to know
Video
Jara says there’s as plan for older students to return to school, no details released
Video
More Back To School Headlines
Don't Miss
I-Team: What's next for Tony Hsieh's fortune? Longtime friend files lawsuits
Video
I-Team: Nevada no longer among worst states for getting out COVID vaccine
I-Team: No evidence Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas voted in election
Video
I-Team: Nevada continues to rank near last for vaccines administered, but reaches half-million milestone
Video
I-Team: Traffic stop on I-15 leads troopers to nearly 75 pounds of meth
I-Team: How many in your ZIP code have gotten the COVID vaccine?
Video
I-Team: Employees say SNHD contact tracing program a miserable failure
Video
Trending Stories
Police: Man dies after being punched on the Las Vegas Strip
Video
The future of Las Vegas’ famed buffets
Video
Drivers block intersection in SW valley, set off fireworks
Video
Caesars exec repeats doom for buffets, but says casinos could recover later this year
Video
NEW: Test positivity rate falls to 7.6%, Nevada reports 250+ cases
Video