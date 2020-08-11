Back To School Traffic: Will there be flashing lights drivers will have to abide by at the start of the school year?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With all of the uncertainty about how the school year will play out, many people who drive during the school start and end times might be wondering what’s going to happen with traffic around school zones.

Will there or won’t there be flashing lights?

Like everything else, these days: It’s complicated.

First, we have to wait to see if – or when – on-site classroom learning resumes. If or when that happens we all should know what the deal is, even if we might be a little out of practice. Whether it’s 15 or 20 or 25mph, when lights are flashing, that’s your speed limit.

Lives are at stake, and your wallet might be as well.

Even when schools were closed in the final months of the last school year, some campuses sometimes kept their lights flashing. That was all about which schools were being used as food distribution sites, and that’s what you might expect at least at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Here’s something you may not know about who controls those flashing lights: It’s not the Regional Transportation Commission, and it’s not exactly the school district itself. Each local entity controls the school flashers in their jurisdiction.

In other words, if a school is in Henderson, the flashing lights are controlled by Henderson. The same goes for North Las Vegas and Las Vegas. In other words, there is no one entity that control flashers for all school in the Clark County School District.