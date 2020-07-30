Back to school shopping list looks different this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As thousands of Clark County students prepare to begin their school year, back to school shopping lists have some new items.

Clark County School District will start the school year with distance-only learning and not heading back to the classroom.

While children may not need much in the way of new clothing, they do still need items like markers, pens and notebooks to do their work.

8 News Now spoke with Kim Arkerson, a Connections Academy educator and parent who has multiple kids in an online school.

She said it’s helpful to keep all the virtual learning items and supplies in a cubby or bin in one location. She suggests parents consider a new desk or a clipboard which will help children learn from anywhere in the home.

“Your whole house does not have to be a school. My house still looks like a house. When the kids are doing school it looks like school. But when it’s time for dinner, we pick up and they go away until tomorrow,” Arkerson said.

She said it’s also important to stick to family traditions such as a taking a picture on the first day of school of having a special breakfast.

More information about the upcoming year will be provided to CCSD parents within the next few days in a parent/student guide with back to school information.

If your student is in need of a Chromebook, you should reach out to your school immediately to make sure your child has one before the start of the year .