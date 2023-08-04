LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now’s back-to-school shopping guideline continues Friday with hacks for saving on electronics for your kids and all the apps you need to apply coupons to get even more savings.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch said don’t buy brand new electronics.

“Whether it’s a lab top, tablet, or graphing calculator for those big ticket items look at certified refurbished.”

She said to go to Amazon’s renewed section, or Ebay or Best Buy, where they offer certified refurbished. With up to 60 percent savings, Woroch said you are getting a warranty and they are guaranteed to work and look like new.

Another savings tool is to use price and deal tracking tools to make sure you are getting the best price. Begin by comparing store circulars using the Flipp App. Set sale alerts using the Karma browser tool. You can add items to your wish list through the app, they will alert you when it goes on sale.

You can save so much more on top of sales by applying a coupon. Check deal aggregators like Coupon Cabin before checking out.

They organize coupons by store name, and they’ve also aggregated the best back-to-school coupons all on one page if you just search “back to school.”

Woroch said here is an example of some of the savings.

“Right now they’re offering 15 percent off plus three percent cash back at Staples. You’re looking at 20 percent off, and four percent cash back at Justice.”

Finally, she says don’t miss out on free rewards.

Download a free cash-back app like Fetch. You’re going to earn points, which you can then redeem at stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart.