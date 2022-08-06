LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With classes set to begin Monday, it’s a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.

The Clark County School District and Immunize Nevada have guidelines for required immunizations for child care, school and university entry. Parents and guardians can visit their websites to double check requirements.

Children heading to kindergarten must have doses of DTP, DT or DTap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), varicella (chicken pox), polio, hepatitis A and hepatitis B, according to both the CCSD and the nonprofit Immunize Nevada.

Students entering the seventh grade or higher are required to have the MenACWY (meningitis) and Tdap (whooping cough) vaccines.

The CCSD also has a thorough online enrollment guide at its website that includes immunization resources.