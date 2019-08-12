Back to school: Red carpet treatment for students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students at Matt Kelly Elementary School received red carpet treatment Monday morning as they started off the new school year.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara joined community and business leaders as well as elected representatives to give students a special welcome for their first day of school. The event is aimed at encouraging positive role models and special mentoring throughout the school year.

Matt Kelly Elementary serves a large number of underprivileged students. It is located on J Street near W. Lake Mead Boulevard.