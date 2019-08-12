Back to school: Red carpet treatment for students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students at Matt Kelly Elementary School received red carpet treatment Monday morning as they started off the new school year.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara joined community and business leaders as well as elected representatives to give students a special welcome for their first day of school. The event is aimed at encouraging positive role models and special mentoring throughout the school year.

Matt Kelly Elementary serves a large number of underprivileged students. It is located on J Street near W. Lake Mead Boulevard.

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

 

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

Clark County School District back-to-school website

Clark County School District enrollment requirements

Health District of Southern Nevada vaccine clinics

