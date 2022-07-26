LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With inflation on the rise, back-to-school shoppers across the valley are on the hunt for the best possible deals.

Luckily, the options are plentiful, if one knows where to look.

Lauren Vanderploeg, a Las Vegas local said she’s always looking for a good deal, ” I like to save a buck when I can.” Beyond discount retailers like Ross and TJ Maxx, Vanderploeg shops at thrift stores as well. She also has more creative ways to save. “Repurpose your clothes, she said, “, discount shopping, here at goodwill. there are other thrift stores locally owned. buy from people who are making the clothes themselves.”

Bryan Steward, the vice president of marketing for Goodwill, said shopping at thrift stores has an added value. “The dollars that are generated through sales of items here at Goodwill, fund our programs to help people train for jobs and thriving careers.”

All the more reason to hunt for the best deals possible.