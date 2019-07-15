Back-to-School fairs set up for parents, students

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School is back in session in August. Parents and students can attend several upcoming back-to-school fairs for free.

Several divisions of the Clark County School District will be at each along with more than 30 community agencies and organizations.

Healthcare providers will offer reasonably priced, school-required immunizations at the July 20, July 27 and August 3 events only. The cost may range from no co-pay to low-fee to no charge depending on a family’s insurance status.

Cox Back to School Fair 2019 dates/locations:

·        Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Galleria at Sunset, Lower Level
1300 W. Sunset Road

·        Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Boulevard, West Wing
3528 S. Maryland Parkway

·        Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meadows Mall, Sears Court
4300 Meadows Lane

·        Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Downtown Summerlin®, Prominade
2025 Festival Plaza Drive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

Clark County School District back-to-school website

Clark County School District enrollment requirements

Health District of Southern Nevada vaccine clinics

Trending Stories