LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cox Las Vegas will be hosting its Back-To-School fairs for four consecutive weekends ahead of the start of the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

The fair’s purpose is to provide resources for parents and students to prepare for the school year, including registration and records access.

The fairs will begin this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Downtown Summerlin. Additional dates and locations are listed below:

Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Boulevard, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway

Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane

Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road

Immunize Nevada will be at the Downtown Summerlin event to look up shot records and assist with appointments. No immunizations will be offered this Saturday, but they will be offered at the events on July 23 and July 30.

The 2022-23 school year begins Monday, Aug. 8 for the Clark County School District.

For more information and back-to-school resources, visit this link.