LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Kids will soon be heading back to classrooms, and now various charities, businesses, and organizations are giving out free school supplies to help families in need.

The Cox Back-To-School Fair was held in downtown Summerlin. Local families showed up to get free school supplies and resources in preparation for the new school year.

Diana Collins, a local parent, recently moved to Las Vegas. She came out to the fair to get school supplies and learn more about the school district. “It was definitely worth coming out to see what’s going on in the community. And to talk to the Clark County School District,” she said.

Parents had the opportunity to learn about everything from transportation to school safety and this year’s immunizations. “There’s a lot of families out there that have a lot of questions,” said Juan Wibowo, CCSD police sergeant. “A lot of unknowns about what they need to do. This allows all these agencies together to get together in one location.”

Another back-to-school drive will be held next Saturday, July 23, at the Boulevard Mall.

Immunize Nevada will be on-site to provide school-required shots.