LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the new school year just around the corner, there isn’t much time to get ready, but there are some important things to cross off the list.

One of those things is knowing which bus your student will get on and when.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara told 8 New Now that staff observed when a student misses the bus, they opt to miss school.

“If they miss more than 10 days a semester, they are not going to get credit,” Jara said. “That’s 20 days of absence, those are things were implementing.”

You can check buses and schedules on the CCSD Transportation website.

There is another CCSD-partnered Cox back-to-school fair Saturday in downtown Summerlin. You can get your questions answered there, and updated shots at their immunization clinic.

All students enrolled in Nevada public, private, or charter schools must be up-to-date on mandatory vaccines before classes begin, the Southern Nevada Health District reminds parents and guardians.

SNHD will be holding immunization clinics with expanded dates and times in order to accommodate for the back-to-school rush, but appointments are required. For a list of all SNHD vaccination clinic locations and times, click here.

There’s a whole guide including registering students at this link.