LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School is almost back in session, so what’s a better way to prepare for the school year than with a block party?

On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hats Off Barber Shop will be hosting the Back to School Black Party at 5626 S. Rainbow Blvd in Suite C.

For the past 17 years, Hats Off Barber Shop has hosted the block party because they saw the need in the community and have since seen the faces of young children light up from just getting one notepad and pencil.

This year, they have partnered with Lift the Burden and Fabette’s Beauty Studio to bring free food, drinks, haircuts, and school supplies.

Back to School Block Party flyer (Credit: Lift the Burden)

(Credit: Candese Charles/KLAS)

(Credit: Candese Charles/KLAS)

For more information, call 702-845-2265, 702-918-4686, or 725-263-2959.