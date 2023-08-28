LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fall semester for the College of Southern Nevada begins today, Monday, Aug. 28, and it comes with a variety of options for students and those interested in applying.

In-demand programs this year include Cyber Security, Automotive Technology, and Nursing. CSN recently built a new Health and Sciences building that includes the nursing program at its Henderson campus.

College administrators say that last semester’s licensed practical nurse program has a hundred percent pass rate.

To learn more about the programs that are offered this fall semester, how to apply and register, and about financial aid, visit the CSN website.