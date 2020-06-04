BACK IN BUSINESS: Las Vegas casinos reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada casinos reopened at 12:01 a.m. and guests were waiting to get back to the tables and machines after a closure that lasted seven weeks causing casino revenues to plunge.

While downtown casinos and others that are spread around the valley opened the major resorts on the Las Vegas Strip will reopening at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Fountains of Bellagio will feature a water show to celebrate the event.

At midnight, fireworks went on via the Fremont Street’s Viva vision canopy and downtown casinos such as the Golden Nugget, The D, Fremont, and California opened. The Plaza and El Cortez open at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. respectively.

“Since Fremont is actually opening, Vegas is now alive,” said Stanley Pozmanski, a street performer.

The excitement rose as the clock hit midnight on Fremont Street. Lines of people gathered outside of some of the casinos waiting for the doors to open. There are some new restrictions for those visiting Fremont Street. Visitors must have a valid ID, be 21-years-old, and backpacks and purses are restricted.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, casino properties have enhanced cleaning and all workers are wearing masks. While masks are encouraged for visitors they are not required.

There is also supposed to be social distancing on the casino floors, but that requirement seemed to go by the wayside for some visitors.

The six-block downtown entertainment district also has temperature detectors.

The SlotZilla Zip Line will open at 4 p.m.

Among the other casinos that opened at midnight were the Stations Casino properties. General Manager Scott Nelson welcomed employees and guests back to Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.

Employees were excited to be back on the job after not working for more than two-and-a-half months.

The properties have also made big changes to help ease concerns of guests. All employees were tested for COVID-19 and the testing will continue at regular intervals. Staff are also wearing masks.

“If I stay safe and everyone else is safe and the casino is definitely handling this very well keeping everything sanitary. I think they prepared well enough for people to have a good time tonight and we’re definitely excited to be here,” said Las Vegas resident Ray Leon.

“Very excited to have everybody back and everybody smiling as you see,” said Joe Yaldo, vice president of guest experience for Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. “We’ve implemented our Play it Safe campaign, which prioritizes the safety of our guest and team members, but still maintains that experience.

There are electrostatic sprayers and hospital grade disinfectants throughout the property, as well.