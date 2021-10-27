‘Back Again Bandit’ arrested after 23 bank robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– FBI arrested a man believed to have robbed nearly two dozen banks in Arizona and Nevada over a 10-month span.

The FBI said Richard Zumbro, 44, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 25 following a robbery at a US Bank inside a Safeway in Mesa, Arizona, which is just east of Phoneix.

Authorities dubbed him the “Back Again Bandit.”

He is suspected in at least 23 banks robberies — a majority within grocery stores — across Arizona and in Henderson. The robberies began in December 2020.

Credit: FBI

According to the criminal complaint, in each instance, Zumbro would enter a grocery store, approach the bank inside, and pass a demand note.

No one was physically injured during the bank robberies.

Zumbro has been charged in a federal criminal complaint.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force worked in conjunction with the Phoenix Police Department to make the arrest.

Officials provided the following list of all of the locations hit by the “Back Again Bandit”: