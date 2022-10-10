LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 23-year-old babysitter charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy has agreed to a plea deal, according to court records.

Laurren J. Courtney was scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17, but records indicate she will plead guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Courtney is charged in the death of Ryan James Peralto, who died at University Medical Center a day after suffering a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain and damage to his spleen, liver, pancreas and intestines, according to police.

The boy’s father, Kaiea Peralto, had placed cameras in the house after his 7-year-old daughter told him the babysitter was hurting Ryan.

According to statements to police, Courtney was angry because the boy had urinated on himself. Ryan’s father was at work and called his wife after he checked the surveillance camera and saw the boy motionless on a couch while Courtney was “cleaning fluids off the floor.” He asked his wife if she had talked to Courtney.

According to the police report, he then received a call from Courtney saying that Ryan was sick, and that he had vomited blood. He left work, according to an interview with police.

Courtney remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. Charges listed in jail records include 8 counts of child abuse/neglect resulting in severe bodily harm and 8 counts of child abuse/neglect, first offense.