LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Baby’s Bounty, a local non-profit that provides education and tools to ensure a good start for babies, is hosting diaper banks for families in need state-wide in October.

Families can receive a week’s supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank.

Registration is required for Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas banks and opens one week prior to each bank. The locations and dates are as follows:

Henderson: Wednesday, Oct. 4 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Morrell Park at 500 Harris St. Drive-thru bank Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website

Las Vegas: Tuesday, Oct. 10 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mexican Consulate at 823 S 6th St. Drive-thru bank

North Las Vegas: Wednesday, Oct. 11 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 2420 N Martin Luther King Blvd Drive-thru bank Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website

Pahrump: Friday, Oct. 13 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Salvation Army at 240 Dahlia St. Mobile Bank

Las Vegas: Wednesday, Oct. 18 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 3400 W. Desert Inn Rd, Ste 8 Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website

Northen Nevada/Reno: Wednesday, Oct. 25 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 1410 Greg Street #409 Drive-thru bank

Mesquite: Friday, Oct. 27 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Salvation Army Mesquite at 742 W Pioneer Blvd Mobile Bank



Visit the Baby’s Bounty website to register.