Baby’s Bounty offers free diapers to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Providing and caring for a newborn during the pandemic is even harder during the pandemic but one local organization is trying to ease that stress for families in need.

Baby’s Bounty is a Las Vegas based non-profit which supports and empowers at-risk families by providing education and the essential tools to ensure a good start for every baby.

Since the start of the pandemic, Baby’s Bounty said the need to provide diapers has grown even greater as families struggle with unemployment.

The non-profit has has launched a diaper banks in Las Vegas and Henderson and has been able to help approximately 5,000 families. You can receive a week’s worth of diapers for up to three children.

If you’re interested in registering to get diapers or if you would like to donate, you can find more information at this link.