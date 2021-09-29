Baby’s Bounty hosting pop-up diaper Bank Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To bring increased attention to Diaper Need Awareness Week that is from September 27 to October 3rd, Baby’s Bounty is hosting a pop-up Diaper Bank and community resource fair at 3400 W. Desert Inn Road, Suite 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nevadans in need of diapers for up to three children can visit Baby’s Bounty for a week’s worth of diapers.

As the need for diapers grows in Southern Nevada, Baby’s Bounty is also asking for the community’s help in keeping our youngest residents safe and happy by donating diapers and wipes.

Sizes accepted are from premature to 6 months, with the greatest need being sizes 4-6.

Baby’s Bounty has turned the upcoming bank into a community resource event by partnering again with Project Marilyn to provide period supplies to those who need them.

Liberty Dental is also offering free dental check-ups and fluoride treatments for children.