LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Pinkfong and Round Room Live present Baby Shark Live: 2022 Splash Tour at the Orleans Arena on Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m.

The show is an immersive concert, that will feature new and classic songs for children and families, including ‘Five little monkeys,’ and ‘Wheels on the bus.’

Showtime will start at 2 p.m. and tickets start at $27.50 plus tax and fees. For tickets, visit www.orleansarena.com, and to learn more about Baby Shark and ticket information, visit www.babysharklive.com.