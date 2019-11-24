Baby giraffe born at Cincinnati Zoo after father dies

(CNN) — The Cincinnati Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe on Saturday, just days after its father died. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden say the calf and mom are doing well.
Sadly, the six-foot-tall calf entered the world just six days after its father, Kimba, died.
The Zoo said 12-year-old Kimba died after complications from a procedure to fix his hooves.
In a statement, the Zoo said, “We’re all sad that Kimba isn’t here to meet his seventh calf but thankful that he made such an important contribution to the survival of his species.”