LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Women and children experiencing crisis situations such as homelessness or domestic abuse could use some help as they work to get their lives on solid footing.

HomeAid of Southern Nevada is holding its annual Baby Essentials Drive to help moms with difficulty affording baby formula, diapers, or other basic needs. HomeAid helps women and their children by building and refurbishing shelters.

The donations needed include:

Diapers (especially larger sizes)

Baby bottles

Sippy cups

Baby wipes

Formula

Pacifiers

Cash (HomeAid uses the money to buy items in bulk)

The donation drive takes place from April 17 to May 10. This map link shows the locations where donations can be dropped off.