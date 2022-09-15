LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 3-month-old baby girl died from injuries suffered three days earlier in her mother’s suspected DUI crash.

According to police in court documents, there were two children in the car and both were unrestrained when the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The infant, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office, as Inaya Alston died on Aug. 31. Police determined Alston hit the windshield. The other child in the vehicle was a 1-year-old who suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. at Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue when her car ran into two large landscape boulders.

Kazjah Dillon, 24, faces charges in a crash that killed one child and injured another. (NLVPD/KLAS)

Kazjah Dillon, 24, of North Las Vegas is facing multiple charges including felony DUI, child abuse or neglect, failure to stay at the scene, failure to decrease speed or use due care, failure to maintain a lane, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, and failure to wear a safety belt.

Police said she smelled of alcohol and told them she had done a shot around midnight.

Dillon was driving on an expired license.