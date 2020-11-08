Baby airlifted to Las Vegas in critical condition after BB shot to head

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Mohave County authorities say three people have been arrested after a baby was shot twice with a BB gun with one pellet embedded in her skull.

They say the 8-month-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas and is listed in critical condition.

Zion Zachary Kauffman Savannah Joy Cushman

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the child was in a car seat that was placed on the ground while her mother, 34-year-old Marticella Lopez-Rodriguez, was gathering firewood Tuesday in Golden Valley.

They say Zion Zachary Kauffman, 33, shot up to 30 BBs at a flock of quail near the baby.

Kauffman and Savannah Joy Cushman, 27, were arrested, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Kauffman and Cushman each face one count of aggravated assault, one count of child abuse and one count of hindering prosecution, all felonies.

Lopez-Rodriguez was arrested in Las Vegas and is in custody until she can be extradited to Arizona, according to the sheriff’s office. She faces the same charges as Kauffman and Cushman

Authorities say one of the BBs grazed the girl’s arm while the other hit her in the back of the head, fracturing her skull.

“The trio administered first aid, however waited several hours before transporting the child to the hospital by a taxi service,” according to the sheriff’s office. “A story had been concocted by the trio, making it appear as though the injuries to the child had been caused by an unknown person randomly shooting at them.”