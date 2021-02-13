‘B.E. A S.H.E.R.O.’ foundation hosts annual gala to support victims of sex trafficking

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Increasing awareness about sex trafficking — that is the goal of the “B.E. A S.H.E.R.O.” foundation.

The organization hosted its annual “Rising from the Ashes” awareness gala to support victims of sex trafficking. The funds raised help provide shelter and promote education and support to abused and exploited victims of sex trafficking.

The organization’s founder talked to 8 News Now about the importance of raising awareness.

“We help bring the normalcy, the dreams and the hopes back into their lives to get them out of this dark space to have the courage to connect and speak in front of the courts of law and to know that there’s a group of strong sheroes behind them to empower, uplift and inspire and then help with them becoming sustainable adults,” said Kimberly Miles — “B.E. A S.H.E.R.O.” founder.

Miles said her organization works to provide the resources needed to support, sustain and empower young girls and women who have been abused, neglected and exploited.

The charity also works in collaboration with other agencies.