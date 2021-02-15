Ax throwing gaining in popularity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday is National Singles Awareness Day which means — if you’re single — this is a day to celebrate. It’s purposely set to be right after Valentine’s Day which many couples celebrate.

There are several ways one can celebrate.

Dueling Axes is an axe throwing lounge located inside Area 15 near the Las Vegas Strip. The upscale lounge setting offers a bar that includes beer, wine and hard seltzers.

Every group receives their own private lane for axe throwing and they get a server and personal axe coach.

The axe coach will guide you through technology-driven scoring, take you through a quick safety demo and will provide throwing tips and plenty of gameplay options.

“It’s between darts and bowling. It’s kind of a mix of the two,” said David Peterson, the general manage of Dueling Axes.

You can make reservations by calling the venue or clicking on this link.