LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tiny patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Siena Hospital in Henderson got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up for a costume party with their parents this week.

The Siena NICU team held a Halloween reception for parents and their newborns to celebrate their first Halloween as a family. Some babies were dressed up in costumes brought by their parents and others wore handmade outfits that were donated or given by the hospital.

The little patients dressed up in costumes ranging from dinosaurs and lions to superheroes and ballerinas.

Premature babies and other newborns with serious health issues can sometimes spend weeks or months in the hospital, and parents can sometimes miss out on special experiences and holidays of their child’s first year.