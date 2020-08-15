Award-winning show ‘Le Reve’ closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas entertainment industry took another hit Friday afternoon, as the award winning show “Le Reve — The Dream” at Wynn Las Vegas announced it is shutting down.

Wynn Las Vegas released the following statement Friday:

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent physical distancing requirements for which an end-date cannot be predicted, but are necessary to keep our guests safe, we have been forced to close the award-wining show Le Reve—The Dream at Wynn Las Vegas. Le Reve has performed more than 6,000 shows since it was launched in 2005 and has been voted “Best Production Show” in Las Vegas for nine consecutive years, a record number, by the Southern Nevada Concierge Association.” Wynn Las Vegas Spokesperson

Wynn Las Vegas officials confirmed to 8 News Now this closure will be permanent.