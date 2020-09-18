Avoiding foreclosures during the COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are foreclosures ahead? While there’s no crystal ball to answer this question, 8 News Now caught up with some experts in the real estate market to get a sense of what they’re seeing.

People are concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to the foreclosure crisis that followed 2008, but those are two completely different real estate markets.

What led to the Great Recession was a subprime “bad” loan situation coupled with a housing bubble. What we’re going through now is something unique, and there is help.

Thirty percent of buyers moving into Southern Nevada are from the California market, paying top dollar for our properties, according to Natalie Bradley with Fidelity National Title.

But if you’re wondering about the thousands of Southern Nevadans currently in their homes, out of work, unable to make their mortgage payment, you’re not the only one.

“We are getting questions even from our real estate agent partners, watching foreclosures, watching the notice of defaults, seeing if anything trickling through,” said Julie Cimorelli-Macrum, vice president and sales manager with Fidelity.

A notice of default is when a homeowner falls 90+ days delinquent on their payment. In Clark County, there have only been 36 “notice of defaults” filed from April of 2020 through August.

But we don’t know how many people in Clark County have requested a forbearance, the plan that allows the mortgage borrower to make reduced payments or to skip monthly payments.

“Forbearance is not recorded against your property,” explained Cimorelli-Macrum. “We’re kind of in a guessing game. We don’t know what’s going to come out.”

Cimorelli-Macrum says unlike what led to the Great Recession, these days we have a safety net.

“We’ve got properties with equity, and we’re not in a housing bubble, and we’ve got a lot of opportunity out there,” said Cimorelli-Macrum.

The forbearance period can last for up to one year, and when that time is up, if borrowers are in a position when their monthly payments are no longer affordable, there are alternatives.

“You can sell your home, live off equity while you’re waiting to see what is going to happen with your employment. You definitely have options,” Bradley encouraged. “I think a real estate professional is the starting point and working with your lender, so your credit isn’t getting impacted negatively.”

Other options may include requesting a repayment plan. In many cases, simply tacking the missed payments to the end of the loans term, or a loan modification, the key is to talk to your lender.