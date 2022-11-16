LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– In recognition of National Utility Scam Awareness Day, NV Energy is informing customers of ways to avoid being the victim of scammers.

Right off the bat, NV Energy wants its customers to know that the company does not call or email to demand immediate payment for any reason.

According to NV Energy, common utility scams threaten immediate disconnection if payment is not made. Whether from a phone call, email, or door-knocking imposter posing as an employee, scammers typically pressure people to act fast, so it’s imperative that customers take their time when confronted with this type of situation.

NV Energy does not accept payments through popular payment apps like Zelle or Venmo, and never asks for payment through a QR or bar code. Additionally, the company will never ask for credit card information over the phone.

Another common practice of scammers, according to the company, is impersonating a field employee and asking to enter one’s home.

A spokesperson for the company stated in a press release:

“An NV Energy representative will never come to your home offering an unscheduled service. For other services, a technician may knock on your door to alert you of their presence before making repairs or installing equipment but will not need to enter your home. We never request or receive payment in the field.”

If one believes they are being targeted by scammers, NV Energy has a 24/7 customer service line for Northern Nevada customers at 775-834-4444. For customers living in Southern Nevada, use 702-402-5555. Customers are also urged to visit their NV Energy account online.

For more tips and reminders on how to avoid scammers, visit this link.