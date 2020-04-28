AVOID THE AREA: Tropicana closed in both directions from Sacks to Nellis due to fatal pedestrian crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash in which a person was struck by a vehicle at E. Tropicana Avenue and Morris Street, that’s near E. Tropicana Avenue and S. Nellis Boulevard.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing Tropicana at Morris when they were struck by a red or orange SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe. Officers said the SUV failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tropicana is closed in both directions from Sacks to Nellis. Drivers should avoid the area.