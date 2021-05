LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Dean Martin Drive.

According to police, a suspect is barricaded inside a motel room in the 8000 block of Dean Martin Drive.

Police activity is slowing traffic at the intersection. Dean Martin is closed north of Blue Diamond and the Nevada Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic control

Drivers should avoid the area.