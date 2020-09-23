Avoid the Area: Police activity in Enterprise near Gilespie, Ebb Tide Circle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking people to avoid the area of Gilespie Street and Ebb Tide Circle in Enterprise as they attempt to de-escalate a situation.

When officers conducted a follow-up on a stolen vehicle at a residence, a woman got into the car. Authorities say as they attempted to arrest her, she drove into the driveway.

The driver began to ram both police vehicles and the home while officers attempted to block her.

Police believe the woman is armed and are working to contain her and not cause an adverse response.

SWAT has been advised of the situation.