UPDATE: Metro Police take 2 robbery suspects into custody

LAS VEGAS (KLS) — UPDATE: 6:49 p.m.: Metro Police say two robbery suspects have been taken into custody in the central valley. They were reportedly inside an apartment near West Russell and I-15.

*Original Story*

The north and southbound lanes of Dean Martin Road and Century Park Drive are closed to traffic between Russell and Oquendoas as Metro Police works to bring two alleged robbery suspects into custody. That’s near W. Russell Road and I-15.

The suspects are said to be in an apartment complex in the area. Initially, they were unable to speak with the suspects, so Metro declared it as a barricade. However, they have since spoken with the suspects and are trying to get them to come out and surrender peacefully.

No other details were released.