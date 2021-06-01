Motorcyclist dies after crash near Sahara, Hualapai

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a deadly crash in southwest Las Vegas. According to officers, a car and motorcycle collided in the area of W. Sahara Avenue and S. Hualapai Way.

According to Metro, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Sahara when it collided with a red Toyota. Upon impact, the motorcyclist was thrown a significant distance, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center, where they died.

Traffic is closed eastbound and westbound on Sahara at the intersection. Viewers are asked to avoid the area.