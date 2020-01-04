Avoid long lines to pick up CES 2020 badges; there’s no wait at McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is quickly approaching. The first day of the three-day electronics convention is Jan. 7.

McCarran International Airport announced in a tweet on Twitter Friday morning that it is once again an official location for people to pick up their badges. When show exhibitors and general attendees arrive in Las Vegas by air, they can pick up their badge before leaving the airport. It’s open until midnight.

CES Badge pickup locations Friday, Jan. 3:

Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central Plaza, main registration tent for exhibitors still needing to register. (12 p.m. to 5 p.m)

McCarran International Airport, Baggage Claim, Terminal 1 (12 p.m. to 12 a.m midnight) Badge pickup for attendees and exhibitors.

It's almost time for #CES2020! If you're arriving by air, you can pick up your badge before leaving the airport: Terminal 1 Baggage Claim or Terminal 3 on Level Zero at either end of the building. Check out more airport travel tips here: https://t.co/X8u4lGdBFR pic.twitter.com/oK5wvyF5em — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) January 3, 2020

Starting Jan. 3 from noon until 5 p.m., exhibitors who still need to register for the annual electronics show can do so at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Plaza main registration tent. The following day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. attendees can get their badge from the tent outside and in the South Hall lobbies.

8 News NOW live producer, Rocky Nash, tried picking up her badge at LVCC and staff on-site provided conflicting information as to where parking was for badge pickup. Although the registration tent was highly visible, finding parking to walk back to it was difficult.

McCarran International Airport’s badge pickup area near baggage claim though only took minutes. There was no wait at the time of this story.

CES badge pickup for general attendees is still available Friday until midnight at the airport’s Terminal 1 baggage claim.

An important tip is to remember is to bring a copy of your registration confirmation email and a government-issued photo ID to the pickup location or you will not be able to secure a badge.

Save time and start early by planning your CES 2020 schedule.