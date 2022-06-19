LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As July 4 nears, celebration prep is on the minds of many Clark County residents, namely in the form of fireworks. And with fireworks stands popping up around the valley, it’s important that the community understands what is and is not legal to use.

Fireworks stand in the northwest valley getting ready to open.

Only fireworks labeled as ‘safe and sane’ are allowed for consumer use, and only from June 28 to July 4. These include sparklers and fireworks that keep to a small, circular area on the ground and don’t explode in the air. Those caught using illegal fireworks can face fines up to $10,000 if large amounts of illegal fireworks are being used. The Nevada State Legislature also increased the minimum fine from $250 to $500 in 2021.

The use of illegal fireworks comes with a myriad of problems, including fire risk, injuries, and air pollution, to name a few. Additionally, the noise from fireworks can be troubling for pets, seniors, and veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Residents of Clark County can report the use of illegal fireworks at Ispyfireworks.com. Community members are encouraged not to call 911 to do so, in order to keep the lines free for emergencies.