Avoid DMV on Monday after holiday as wait times expected to soar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers with its annual reminder about “Black Monday.”

According to a Nevada DMV spokesperson, the Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the department’s busiest day of the year.

DMV offices were closed four days from Thanksgiving Day, November 28 through Sunday, December 1.

The agency is asking walk-in customers to use online services or kiosks this coming Monday or to delay visiting an office until later in the week.

The agency has 41 self-service kiosks at supermarkets, other partner locations, and DMV offices across the state.

Kiosks can process and print a registration renewal certificate and decal on the spot. AAA offers vehicle registration and handicapped placard services at five locations as well.

The DMV also says people should avoid the DMV offices on the upcoming holidays as Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Saturday this year. DMV offices will be closed on the Friday before these holidays, which could lead to longer wait times the following week.