AVN Media announces 2021 awards shows, other events will be all-digital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AVN Media Network says its January 2021 events originally set for the 18-23 in Las Vegas will be all-digital. The network, which covers the adult entertainment industry, mentioned the following events:

2021 AVN Awards Show

GayVN Awards Show

AVN Adult Entertainment Expo

AVN Novelty Expo

VIBE Program

AVN says the changes are due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors is our top priority, so out of an abundance of caution, we’ve made the difficult decision to not hold our January events in-person, but instead create a digital experience that will give industry professionals and the fans of adult entertainment unique opportunities to interact online,” said CEO Tony Rios on AVN.com.

Rios noted that the award shows will be held on the dates originally planned, with the 38th Annual AVN Awards Show on Jan. 23 and the GayVN Awards Show on Jan. 18.

For more information on how to view the events, click here.