LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday night’s Aviators game will kick off National Police Week and help raise money for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.

The May 11 game is a home game between the Aviators and Salt Lake City Bees. There will be tickets for 1,000 members of local law enforcement and their families at the game.

The foundation helps support programs like the Bolden Little League and Hockey United. Those are community programs that provide mentorship and build trust between officers and kids.

Money raised at the ball game will allow the team to purchase updated equipment, and fund officer training to do other community outreach events.

“Here’s an opportunity for youth. Especially youth of color living in the communities where the game and practices are held to engage on a regular basis in a positive way with police officers. That is going to provide not only a benefit to those youth but also to their families, neighbors, and other youth. They are going to be advocates for having positive relationships with police officers,” said Tom Kovach, executive director of LVMPD Foundation.

The Aviators game is at 7 p.m. at the Las Vegas Ballpark and $5 from every ticket will benefit the foundation.