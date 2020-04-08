Aviators to honor purchased tickets for postponed games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Aviators have announced the ticket policy for postponed games at Las Vegas Ballpark, as both minor and major league games have been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The minor league team says that tickets purchased for postponed home games at Las Vegas Ballpark will be honored as a ticket voucher for any 2020 regular season game, excluding the July 3rd game. The organization says these vouchers are subject to availability.

The same policy stands for tickets purchased as part of a season ticket package.

Once the box office re-opens, the purchased tickets can be exchanged.

For further information, please call the Aviators front office at (702) 943-7200 and email tickets@aviatorslv.com.