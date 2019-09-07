Aviators take 2-1 series lead over River Cats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Behind the hot bat of Skye Bolt and a solid outing from starter Jesus Luzardo, the Las Vegas Aviators took a 2-1 series lead over the Sacramento River Cats with an 11-4 win.

Bolt blasted his 3rd home run in as many games in the postseason — a solo shot in the fifth inning. He finished 2-4 on the night with three RBIs.

He wasn’t the only Aviator who had it going at the plate though. Six players had at least 2 hits, including left-fielder Mark Payton who went 3-5 and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

On the mound, Luzardo went 5 2/3, giving up just 1 run on 7 hits. He also struck out 7 on the night, while walking two River Cats.

The Aviators will have a chance to clinch a spot in the Pacific Coast League Finals. They’ll look to close out the River cats Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.