Aviators set to take off for first home game

The Las Vegas Aviators baseball team is gearing up for their first home game of the season, which will be played at the brand new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

The grand opening for the Las Vegas Ballpark is on Tuesday, when the Aviators face the Sacramento River Cats. While fans hope for a hometown win, they are also hoping the new stadium experience knocks it out of the park.

“It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since they announced it,” said baseball fan and Summerlin resident Ryan Saxe.

Fans, like Saxe, are flocking to the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin to get a glimpse of the Aviators’ new home. The Triple -A baseball team, formerly known as the 51’s, will soon take the field for its first home game of the year. People who live nearby say the re-branding and the new stadium are a home run.

“I’ve been going to Cashman Field since I was a little kid, and to have it out here and be able to walk here from my home is kind of a really cool and special thing,” Saxe said.

Saxe’s wife, Desi, also added, “It’s exciting to have this for all the kids too, to be able to come to games with their families and Sundays at the ballgame.”

The newly-constructed ballpark is a sprawling eight acres in size. Guests can take in America’s Pastime in a variety of ways, including in private suites, club seats, party zones — and even a pool beyond the outfield.

“That’s amazing, like the Arizona Diamondbacks. So, maybe I’ll come sooner,” said Summerlin resident Matt Ogorzalek.

As crews clean and put the final touches on the ballpark, it’s hard to miss that all the action is happening right next to City National Arena, where the Vegas Golden Knights practice. Fans say all the development across town over the past few years is adding to the fun.

“I think between a new stadium and Downtown Summerlin literally a stone’s throw away, a night out at the ballpark is going to be a really good time,” said Summerlin resident Matt Falcinelli. “When you can walk out to really nice bars and restaurants and things for the family, it just makes the whole experience that much better.”

Now, they’re hoping for some ‘W’s’ as they root for the home team.

“We’ll be missing the home opener unfortunately, but we’re expecting to go to many games this summer,” Saxe said.

The Las Vegas Aviators tweeted that tickets for the home opener on Tuesday sold out in under 10 minutes. The team will play several more games at home throughout the week.