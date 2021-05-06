Aviators set to begin season tonight at Las Vegas Ballpark; capacity set at 50%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to play ball!

Major League Baseball has been in action for just over a month now, but today marks the return of Minor League Baseball.

It’s both the season and home opener for the Las Vegas Aviators.

Like other minor league teams, the Aviators haven’t played since 2019.

That’s all going to change tonight when they face the Sacramento River Cats at 7 p.m.

Just imagine feeling the excitement all over again. The bases loaded … waiting for a heck of a win.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is allowed to have 50% capacity — about 5,000 fans — at each game.

All of Minor League Baseball is starting the 2021 season with a new schedule and travel rules with the pandemic still going on.

Teams are playing one team every week.

Usually, they only play three or maybe four games at a time. Now, they’re going to play one team for six games.

Wednesdays will be reserved for travel.

There are 120 games on the schedule. Half of them will be at home, and the other half on the road.

The Aviators are in their 39th season. They are the longest running franchise in the history of professional sports in Nevada.