Aviators drop game five, lose series against River Cats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It wasn’t the end to the season that Aviators fans had in mind. The team dropped game 5 at home against the Sacramento River Cats. The loss knocked them out of the playoffs.

Similar to the night before, the Aviators bats couldn’t get it going, falling 7-3. A hot start from Sacramento in the first inning was all the team would need. The River Cats chased starter James Kaprielian in the first inning, after plating four runs on three home runs.

Sacramento tacked on two more in the 5th and another in the 6th.

Las Vegas did respond, but it was too little, too late. They managed three runs behind a solo shot from catcher Jonah Heim in the fifth, then added two more in the sixth with RBI doubles from Cameron Rupp and Dustin Garneau.

#AviatorsLV put up two more runs in the 6th inning thanks to a pair of doubles by Dustin Garneau & Cameron Rupp👏✈️



Las Vegas narrows the River Cat lead to 🐱 – 7 , ✈️ – 3 pic.twitter.com/oXGu0cpyhK — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 8, 2019

A season that had the Aviators with the second-best record in the Pacific Coast League ends with a first-round exit. Sacramento will go on to face Round Rock for the PCL Title.