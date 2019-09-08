Aviators drop game 4, series tied 2-2

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The playoff series between the Aviators and River Cats is going the distance. Las Vegas dropped game four 5-3, and now the series is heading for a decisive game five.

We lost. It didn't feel great. We'll be back tomorrow at 12:05 PM to finish the series.



Cheer on your #AviatorsLV at home for the Conference Championship Tiebreaker: https://t.co/2hJMxW0xbr — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 8, 2019

The Aviators struggled against starting pitcher Carlos Nava. Nava pitched five innings of shutout ball, allowing only one hit and two walks. Las Vegas had better luck against the bullpen, tally three runs between the 6th and 8th innings, but the River Cats had already done their damage.

Sacramento got to Grant Holmes early in this one, bringing a run across in the top of the 1st. They chased Holmes from the game in the fifth, but not before plating two more to take a 3-0 lead.

The Aviators did battle back late. They pulled within one in the bottom of the 8th, behind an RBI double from Dustin Garneau and an RBI ground-out from Alfonso Rivas. But, a solo shot from Sacramento’s Peter Maris in the top of the ninth provided some insurance for the River Cats to close it out.

The Aviators will get another chance to close out the series on their home field. First pitch from Las Vegas Ballpark is scheduled for 12:05 pm Sunday.