Aviator flying high after Olympic medal win

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A member of the Las Vegas Aviators is flying high after taking home a silver medal at the summer games in Tokyo and then getting another step closer to his Major League dreams.

Middle infielder Nick Allen was one of 25 players on the Team USA roster for the 2020 Olympics. He got the call-up to the international roster while playing for Oakland’s AA affiliate, the RockHounds, in Midland, Tex.

While in Tokyo, Allen got promoted to Las Vegas and the A’s AAA affiliate, the Aviators. Fresh off taking second place in the Olympic tournament, Allen flew to Vegas and his new team.

“I found out I was going to Vegas in Japan,” said Allen. “It was hard because we just lost the game, but it was exciting that I was moving up a level and one step closer to my ultimate goal.”

Allen said playing in the Olympics is an experience he will never forget. He also wonders if Team USA could have taken the gold medal, were it not for all of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“You couldn’t go to any other sporting events and watch any other athletes,” said Allen. “I congratulate Tokyo for holding this. You know they did a great job, because in these circumstances… they made us feel safe and comfortable. But yeah, I mean, if we would had some fans there, who knows what could have happened, I mean, I know when we played Japan, it would have been a packed house at the stadium, for sure.”

Allen was voted Team USA’s best defensive player. He was drafted with the 81st pick in the 2017 draft by the Oakland Athletics. Allen is considered the #3 prospect in the A’s organization.