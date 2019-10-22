Aviation trade show brings ‘green’ jets to the convention center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the latest green technology in aircraft is on display in the Las Vegas valley. The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is hosting a week-long show to highlight the industry’s long-standing commitment to sustainability.

The world’s largest business aviation trade show will take place between the Henderson Executive Airport and the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 22-24.

Attendees have the opportunity to compare the latest business aircraft, products, technology, and services.

We're only 4 days away from the opening of #NBAA19! Check out our program schedule to learn more about our exciting Day 1 and Day 2 Keynote sessions! You won't want to miss them.

https://t.co/jXxgEo5NQv pic.twitter.com/wR5wZVYr7B — NBAA (@NBAA) October 18, 2019

For the first time in history, the Henderson Executive Airport will make sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) available. SAF is a non-fossil power source that can reduce aviation’s carbon lifecycle emissions by up to 80 percent.

This trade show is expected to attract about 25,000 attendees and generate $40.5 million for the Las Vegas economy over the week, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

We are ramping up for @NBAA and bringing a full-size #Learjet75Liberty mock-up to our static display in Las Vegas. See you there! #NBAA19 https://t.co/iSteaKE5IM pic.twitter.com/4Qdj1RSdI1 — Bombardier Jets (@bombardierjets) October 9, 2019

Jets scheduled to be on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center will be moved late Friday evening from McCarran Airport on Tropicana Blvd and through Swenson Street towards the Blue Lot located opposite the Las Vegas Country Club. Road closures are expected in these areas.