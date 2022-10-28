LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Aviation Nation is a popular family-friendly event in the Las Vegas valley and it is expected to return next weekend to Nellis Air Force Base.

The event features air displays from military pilots in premier fighter aircraft.

Installation commander Josh Demotts tells us they are very excited to welcome the community back.

“It’s our first time since the pandemic to get to open our doors back up and thank our local community, show you what we do out here on base, and it’s a lot more than just make loud noise big crowd come out to base here,” he said.

Aviation Nation returns from Saturday, Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Gates are expected to open at 8 a.m. and is free to the public.

Parking will be available at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Aviation Nation in Las Vegas